Baseball
Midland Valley 16, Silver Bluff 6
Midland Valley picked up its fifth win in a row Thursday by beating Silver Bluff 16-6. The Mustangs (5-1) host Airport at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (0-5) visit Ninety-Six at 6 p.m. Friday.
Girls' Soccer
South Aiken 11, Brookland-Cayce 1
Abby Demedicis and Jordan Myers each scored three goals apiece, Olivia Gallardo had two goals, and Ally Bollig, Anna Davis, and Hailey Roth each added a goal for South Aiken. The goals were assisted by Bollig and Myers with four apiece, and Natalia Galo and Edie Stapleton each had one. Harlee Morales recorded the win in goal. South Aiken (2-1, 1-0 Region 5-AAAA) will host North Augusta at 7 p.m. Friday.
South Aiken JV 8, Brookland-Cayce JV 2
Kiah McDuffie scored three goals and Ella McCraw, Gema Rodriguez, Diane Woo, Phoebe Hiner, and Zoe Schifer each scored one for South Aiken (2-1, 1-0). Goals were assisted by McCraw with two and McDuffie, Aubrey Sharp, and Rodriguez with one each.
Softball
Midland Valley 11, Silver Bluff 1