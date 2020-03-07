Girls' Soccer
South Aiken 3, Wade Hampton 0
Natalia Galo, Olivia Gallardo and Jordan Myers each scored a goal, and Ally Bollig and Makenna Krol each had an assist for South Aiken. Harlee Morales had the shutout in net and recorded 4 saves. South Aiken (1-1) opens region play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Brookland-Cayce at home.
South Aiken JV 4, Wade Hampton JV 2
Kiah McDuffie scored 4 goals, Ella McCraw had 3 assists and Marra Hunkins and Zoe Schifer each contributed an assist for South Aiken's JV. Aubrey Sharp and Marra Hunkins recorded the win in goal. South Aiken JV plays Brookland-Cayce at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home.