Boys' Basketball
Aiken 70, Greenwood 59
RJ Felton had 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead Aiken, which also got a double-double from Darin Parker with 14 points and 12 boards. DeMarcus Mazone had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Charvis Jones had 10 points and four rebounds. The Hornets will be in action this weekend at the Phenom Low Country Showcase. They'll play at 4 p.m. Saturday against Concord First Assembly at Porter-Gaud.
Richard Winn Academy 40, Wardlaw Academy 37
Avery Spurlock led Warlaw in scoring with 13 points in a tough loss.