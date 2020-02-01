Girls' Basketball
Airport 49, Midland Valley 22
Midland Valley's girls fell behind by 20 in the first half and fell to 1-5 in Region 5-AAAA play with a loss to second-place Airport. The Mustangs (2-10 overall) host Aiken on Tuesday.
North Augusta 84, Brookland-Cayce 21
Second-ranked North Augusta remained unbeaten in Region 5-AAAA play with a 63-point win over Brookland-Cayce. The Lady Jackets (19-2, 6-0) visit Airport on Tuesday.
Barnwell 31, Allendale-Fairfax 26
Maleah Williams scored 13 points to help No. 10 Barnwell pick up a region victory. The Lady Warhorses (12-4, 3-2 Region 5-AA) have a road game Tuesday at Whale Branch.
Fox Creek 34, Ninety Six 31
Fox Creek leveled its region record with a home win over Ninety Six. The Predators (12-9, 3-3 Region 2-AA) host Abbeville on Tuesday.
Saluda 77, Silver Bluff 43
Alashia Jackson scored 15 points and Kalyn Glover added 10 for second-place Silver Bluff in a loss to league-leading Saluda. Silver Bluff (10-8, 4-2) Region 2-AA) hosts Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday.
Williston-Elko 47, Ridge Spring-Monetta 41
Williston-Elko turned a 14-6 first-quarter deficit into a 23-19 halftime lead on its way to a win over Ridge Spring-Monetta. Williston-Elko has a road game Tuesday at Blackville-Hilda. Ridge Spring-Monetta hosts North on Tuesday.
Boys' Basketball
Midland Valley 50, Airport 32
Midland Valley led 15-1 after one quarter and got itself into the Region 5-AAAA playoff race with a win over Airport. The Mustangs (11-8, 2-4) host No. 3 Aiken on Tuesday.
North Augusta 65, Brookland-Cayce 47
North Augusta turned a five-point halftime lead into a double-digit win over Brookland-Cayce. The Yellow Jackets (12-10, 5-1 Region 5-AAAA) have a road game Tuesday at Airport.
Edisto 51, Strom Thurmond 33
Strom Thurmond fell to Edisto in a matchup of Region 5-AAA's co-leaders. The Rebels (6-13, 3-2) host Swansea on Tuesday.
Fox Creek 62, Ninety Six 51
Deavion Scales scored 23 points and Justin Freeman had 16 for Fox Creek in a win over Ninety Six. The Predators (13-11, 4-2 Region 2-AA) host No.8 Abbeville on Tuesday.
Silver Bluff 69, Saluda 54
JaCory Tanksley scored 21 points and Darius Johnson had 15 for Silver Bluff, which scored a big win over Saluda. The Bulldogs (3-16, 2-4 Region 2-AA) have a home game Tuesday against Batesburg-Leesville.
Blackville-Hilda 58, Wagener-Salley 45
Blackville-Hilda had big second and fourth quarters in a win over No. 3 Wagener-Salley. Blackville-Hilda hosts Williston-Elko on Tuesday. Wagener-Salley visits No. 8 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Tuesday.
Wardlaw 90, Mead Hall 33
Mason Burgess had 19 points, Avery Spurlock had 18 and Caleb Martin scored 12 for Wardlaw on Thursday. The Patriots (18-4, 7-0) visit South Aiken Baptist on Tuesday.