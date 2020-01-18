Girls' Basketball
Westwood 61, North Augusta 59
Fourth-ranked Westwood ended top-ranked North Augusta's 70-game winning streak against in-state opponents Saturday at the Crescent Construction MLK Bash in Columbia. J'Mani Ingram scored 28 points and P'eris Smith had 13 for the Lady Jackets (15-2, 2-0), who resume Region 5-AAAA play Tuesday at home against South Aiken.
Boys' Basketball
Wardlaw Academy 72, Palmetto Christian 66
Caleb Martin had a double-double with 15 points and 21 rebounds to lead Wardlaw, which had four other double-digit scorers in a road win Saturday. The Patriots (13-4, 3-0) hosts Cambridge Academy on Tuesday.