Boys' Basketball
Kennedy Middle 53, A.L. Corbett Middle 12
DaMario Saxon scored a game-high 29 points, and Jevon Edwards and Will Smith added eight apiece in a win for Kennedy Middle on Thursday. The Eagles (8-2) visit Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.
Abbeville 76, Silver Bluff 59
Silver Bluff fell at home to No. 5 Abbeville on Thursday in region play. Darius Johnson scored 19 points and JaCory Tanksley had 10 for the Bulldogs (2-14, 1-2 Region 2-AA), who host Ninety Six on Tuesday.
Wardlaw Academy 84, Mead Hall 21
Caleb Martin scored 16 points, Avery Spurlock had 15 and Reid Gossett had 14 for Wardlaw (11-4, 3-0), which visits Cathedral Academy on Friday.
Saluda 51, Fox Creek 44
Fox Creek's boys suffered their first region loss of the season at Saluda. The Predators (11-10, 2-1) visit Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday.
Girls' Basketball
Silver Bluff 53, Abbeville 50
Silver Bluff earned its second consecutive region win Thursday at home over Abbeville. Kalyn Glover scored a team-high 18 points, and Alashia Jackson had 15. Silver Bluff (8-7, 2-1 Region 2-AA) hosts Ninety Six on Tuesday.
Whale Branch 44, Barnwell 34
Maleah Williams scored 17 points and Skye Creech had 11, but it wasn't enough for No. 10 Barnwell in a region loss. The Lady Warhorses (10-3, 1-1) host No. 6 Woodland next Friday.
Saluda 45, Fox Creek 22
Fox Creek's girls lost a road game Thursday at No. 5 Saluda. The Predators (9-8, 1-2 Region 2-AA) visits Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday.