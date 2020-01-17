Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 70, Airport 24
Top-ranked North Augusta held Airport scoreless in the second quarter and built a 31-point halftime lead on its way to a blowout win. The Lady Jackets (15-1, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA) play at 6 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Westwood in the Crescent Construction MLK Bash at Eau Claire High School in Columbia.
Aiken 70, Midland Valley 26
Aiken took an early five-point lead and kept adding to it in a lopsided win over Midland Valley. Aiken (8-5, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA) hosts Airport on Tuesday, while Midland Valley (1-7, 0-2) hosts Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday.
South Aiken 48, Brookland-Cayce 37
South Aiken got into the win column in region play with a road victory at Brookland-Cayce. The T-Breds (7-6, 1-1 Region 5-AAAA) visit North Augusta on Tuesday.
Boys' Basketball
North Augusta 62, Airport 44
North Augusta's boys overcame a slow start by outscoring Airport 42-14 during the second and third quarters to take a commanding 23-point lead. The Yellow Jackets (8-9, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA) play at noon Monday against Wilson in the Crescent Construction MLK Bash at Eau Claire High School in Columbia.
Aiken 69, Midland Valley 50
RJ Felton led No. 8 Aiken in scoring with 22 points, Darin Parker had 14 and Treshaun Prupis added 12. Midland Valley's Charles Evans scored 13 points, and Terran Meriwether had 10. Aiken (16-2, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA) hosts Airport on Tuesday. Midland Valley (9-6, 0-2) hosts Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday.
Brookland-Cayce 69, South Aiken 45
Brookland-Cayce led 17-2 after one quarter and 36-11 at the half in a win over South Aiken. The T-Breds (8-9, 0-2 Region 5-AAAA) visit North Augusta on Tuesday.
Wardlaw Academy 61, Cathedral Academy 44
Caleb Martin scored 20 points and Avery Spurlock added 18 for the Patriots. Wardlaw (12-4, 3-0) plays at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Palmetto Christian Academy in Mount Pleasant.