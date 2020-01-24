Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 115, Midland Valley 10
North Augusta's girls turned in one of the most lopsided wins in state history Friday night. The Lady Jackets led 40-2 after one quarter and didn't let up from there. According to South Carolina High School League records, the Lady Jackets' 115 points scored is tied for second-most in history – the SCHSL record books don't have a section for largest margin of victory. All 11 North Augusta players scored, led by Kiana Lee with 19 points. J'Mani Ingram scored 18, Ansley Gartrell had 17, Tyliah Burns had 15 and P'eris Smith scored 13 for North Augusta (17-2, 4-0 Region 5-AAAA), which visits Aiken on Tuesday. Midland Valley (2-8, 1-3) has a road game Tuesday at South Aiken.
Aiken 47, Brookland-Cayce 21
AJ Jones scored 12 points and Te'Asia Hair added 10 for Aiken, which out-scored Brookland-Cayce by 18 in the second half. The Lady Hornets (9-6, 3-1 Region 5-AAAA) host North Augusta on Tuesday.
Airport 47, South Aiken 40
South Aiken fell to 1-3 in Region 5-AAAA play with a home loss to Airport. The T-Breds host Midland Valley on Tuesday.
Woodland 48, Barnwell 26
Skye Creech scored 10 points to lead Barnwell. The Lady Warhorses (10-4, 1-2 Region 5-AA) visit Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Tuesday.
Boys' Basketball
Aiken 54, Brookland-Cayce 38
RJ Felton had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Aiken. Charvis Jones added 17 points, three rebounds and three steals, and DeMarcus Mazone had nine points and six rebounds. The Hornets (18-2, 4-0 Region 5-AAAA) host North Augusta on Tuesday.
North Augusta 54, Midland Valley 47
North Augusta overcame a 19-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in Region 5-AAAA play. The Yellow Jackets (11-9, 4-0) visit fellow unbeaten Aiken on Tuesday. The Mustangs (10-7, 1-3) have a road game Tuesday at South Aiken.
South Aiken 62, Airport 47
South Aiken dominated the second and third quarters, out-scoring Airport by 18, to pick up its first region victory of the season. The T-Breds (9-10, 1-3) host Midland Valley on Tuesday.
Strom Thurmond 39, Pelion 36
Strom Thurmond picked up a road win in region play at Pelion. The Rebels (5-12, 2-1 Region 5-AAA) have a road game next Friday at Edisto.
Denmark-Olar 79, Wagener-Salley 70 (OT)
Denmark-Olar overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Wagener-Salley in overtime. Wagener-Salley (13-7, 6-2 Region 3-A) hosts North on Tuesday.
Wardlaw Academy 70, South Aiken Baptist 18
Caleb Martin scored 16 points to lead Wardlaw. Avery Spurlock added 12, and Mason Burgess and Reid Gossett had 10 apiece for the Patriots (16-4, 5-0), who visit Covenant Christian on Tuesday. South Aiken Baptist hosts Mead Hall on Tuesday.