Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 85, Dutch Fork 33
Top-ranked North Augusta cruised to a road win Monday at Dutch Fork. P'eris Smith led the Lady Jackets (12-1) with 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. J'Mani Ingram scored 20 points, Tyliah Burns went made all four 3-point attempts and scored 16 points to go with nine assists and six steals, and Zuri Goldsberry had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Jackets host Georgia's Butler High at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Chapin 50, Midland Valley 31
Chapin pulled away in the second half Tuesday for a home win over Midland Valley. The Mustangs' next scheduled game is their Region 5-AAAA opener next Tuesday at Airport.
Lexington 43, Aiken 33
Norriyah Bradley scored 11 points and AJ Jones had eight in a loss for Aiken. The Hornets' next game is next Tuesday at South Aiken to open Region 5-AAAA play.
Ridge Spring-Monetta 62, Williston-Elko 50 (OT)
Meleah Jones made six 3-pointers and led Ridge Spring-Monetta in scoring with 26 points, Jaliyah Bussey added 15 points and seven steals, and Mikenzie Kinard had a double-double with 10 points and 19 rebounds. The Lady Trojans (3-7, 1-2 Region 3-A) visit North on Friday.
Boys' Basketball
Dutch Fork 50, North Augusta 43
Omarion Byrd led North Augusta in scoring Monday with 12 points. Colin Rodrigues scored 11, and Jordan Wilburn had 10. The Yellow Jackets (6-8) visit Daniel High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
Aiken 60, Lexington 51
Aiken jumped out to a big early lead in a win Tuesday at Lexington. The Hornets (14-2) open Region 5-AAAA play next Tuesday at South Aiken.
Midland Valley 44, Chapin 39 (OT)
Chapin scored late to send Tuesday's game to overtime, but Midland Valley outscored the Eagles 8-3 in the extra period for a win. The Mustangs (9-4) open Region 5-AAAA play next Tuesday at Airport.
Barnwell 96, Silver Bluff 76
Four Barnwell players scored in double figures, led by Russell Branch with 23 points. Adam Clarke scored 16, Titus Creech had 12 and Levi Flowers added 10 for the Warhorses (9-2), who visit Allendale-Fairfax next Tuesday. Khiree Cummings led Silver Bluff with 15, Mike Moody and Dominique Davis had 11 apiece, and Antonio Johnson scored 10 for the Bulldogs (0-12).
Wardlaw Academy 60, King Academy 37
Caleb Martin scored 19 points, and Mason Burgess and Avery Spurlock had 12 apiece for the Patriots (8-4), who host Community Christian on Thursday.
Wrestling
Mustangs lead locals at Rumble on the River
Midland Valley's wrestling team finished 11th to lead the local participants at Saturday's CSRA Rumble on the River, hosted by North Augusta High School.
Gilbert took top honors with 170 points, followed by Greenwood (151.5), Evans (144), Statesboro (125) and Ninety Six (111).
Midland Valley earned 66.5 points, led by a couple of third-place finishes. Lane Owenby took third in the 220-pound weight class, and John Burke was third at 285. The Mustangs also counted a fifth-place finish from Caleb Richardson at 160 pounds and a sixth-place from Jahmeil Jackson at 132.
Aiken got fifth-place finishes from Rashaad Johnson (138 pounds), Jacob Clark (182) and Triston Williams (285) and was 18th with 33 points. Host North Augusta was a point behind in 20th, followed by South Aiken at 19 points and Silver Bluff at 17 points. The Bulldogs' Jahun Harden took fourth at 285 pounds.