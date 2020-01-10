Girls' Basketball
Ninety Six 35, Fox Creek 25
Fox Creek dropped its Region 2-AA opener on the road Friday at Ninety Six. The Predators (8-7, 0-1) have a road game Tuesday at Abbeville.
Saluda 61, Silver Bluff 41
Kaylin Glover scored 13 points and Mya Cribbs added 10, but that wasn't enough for Silver Bluff against fourth-ranked Saluda. Silver Bluff (6-7, 0-1 Region 2-AA) visits Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday.
South Aiken 37, Strom Thurmond 34
South Aiken picked up a home win over Strom Thurmond in the teams' non-region finales. The T-Breds begin Region 5-AAAA play at home Tuesday against Aiken, and the Rebels open Region 5-AAA play at home Tuesday against Edisto.
Boys' Basketball
Schofield Middle 47, Kennedy Middle 38
Schofield's boys moved to 7-0 on the season with a road win Thursday at Kennedy. The Rams host Ridge Spring-Monetta on Monday.
South Aiken 68, Strom Thurmond 34
South Aiken won at home in its final non-region tune-up. The T-Breds host No. 4 Aiken on Tuesday. Strom Thurmond hosts Edisto on Tuesday to open Region 5-AAA play.
Fox Creek 63, Ninety Six 55
Fox Creek opened Region 2-AA play with a road win at Ninety Six. The Predators visit No. 5 Abbeville on Tuesday.
Daniel 59, North Augusta 50
North Augusta suffered a road loss on Friday at Daniel. The Yellow Jackets host Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday in the Region 5-AAAA opener.
Saluda 68, Silver Bluff 55
Saluda jumped out to a 46-20 halftime lead in a win over Silver Bluff on Friday. The Bulldogs (1-13, 0-1 Region 2-AA) visit Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday.
Wardlaw Academy 90, Andrew Jackson Academy 89 (OT)
Avery Spurlock scored 38 points, and Caleb Martin had 28 points and 20 rebounds as Wardlaw knocked off the top-ranked team in the state. The Patriots host Mead Hall on Thursday.