Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 88, South Aiken 37
Top-ranked North Augusta bounced back from a rare in-state loss and returned to business as usual with a win over South Aiken on Wednesday. Kiana Lee scored 24 points, J'Mani Ingram had 22 and Tyliah Burns scored 16 to lead North Augusta. The Lady Jackets (16-2, 3-0 Region 5-AAAA) are at Midland Valley on Friday. South Aiken (7-7, 1-2) hosts Airport on Friday.
Silver Bluff 52, Ninety Six 41
Alashia Jackson scored a game-high 34 points to lead Silver Bluff to a Region 2-AA win over Ninety Six. Silver Bluff (9-7, 3-1) visits Fox Creek on Friday.
Airport 39, Aiken 31
Aiken's girls suffered their first loss in Region 5-AAAA play. Aiken (8-6, 2-1) plays at Brookland-Cayce on Friday.
Midland Valley 50, Brookland-Cayce 49
Midland Valley's girls got into the win column in Region 5-AAAA with a victory over Brookland-Cayce. Midland Valley (2-7, 1-2) hosts North Augusta on Friday.
Fox Creek 48, Batesburg-Leesville 40
Fox Creek's girls picked up a road win in region play at Batesburg-Leesville. The Predators (10-8, 2-2 Region 2-AA) host Silver Bluff on Friday.
Boys' Basketball
Aiken 85, Airport 38
RJ Felton had 31 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead Aiken to a big win over Airport. Darin Parker had 10 points and six rebounds, DeMarcus Mazone had nine points and seven rebounds, Treshaun Prupis had eight points and five rebounds, and George Bussey had eight points and four rebounds. The Hornets (17-2, 3-0 Region 5-AAA) outscored the Eagles by 37 points in the second half. Their next game is Friday at Brookland-Cayce.
North Augusta 68, South Aiken 53
North Augusta overcame a first-quarter deficit to beat South Aiken. The Yellow Jackets (10-9, 3-0 Region 5-AAAA) have a road game Friday at Midland Valley. The T-Breds (8-10, 0-3) host Airport on Friday.
Midland Valley 67, Brookland-Cayce 61 (OT)
Midland Valley gave up an 11-point halftime lead but made up for it in overtime for a win over Brookland-Cayce. The Mustangs (10-6, 1-2 Region 5-AAAA) host North Augusta on Friday.
Gilbert 53, Strom Thurmond 50
Gilbert's Dylan Rye drained a game-winning 3-pointer to beat Strom Thurmond. The Rebels (5-12, 2-1 Region 5-AAA) visit Pelion on Friday.
Batesburg-Leesville 63, Fox Creek 46
Fox Creek's boys suffered a road loss in region play. Deavion Scales and Justin Freeman scored 14 points apiece for Fox Creek. The Predators (11-11, 2-2 Region 2-AA) return home Friday to host Silver Bluff.
Ninety Six 56, Silver Bluff 41
Darius Johnson led Silver Bluff in scoring with 12 points, and Khiree Cummings had 10. The Bulldogs (2-15, 1-3 Region 2-AA) have a road game Friday at Silver Bluff.
Wardlaw Academy 63, Cambridge Academy 33
Caleb Martin, Mason Burgess and Dalton Williams scored 11 points apiece for Wardlaw. The Patriots (14-4) have a road game Thursday at Curtis Baptist.