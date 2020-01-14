Boys' Basketball
Fox Creek 53, Abbeville 52
Fox Creek recorded one of its biggest wins in program history Tuesday night at No. 5 Abbeville. Deavion Scales and DeMarkus Young scored 14 apiece for the Predators (11-9, 2-0 Region 2-AA) in their first-ever win over Abbeville. Fox Creek's next game is Thursday at Saluda.
Airport 53, Midland Valley 48
Midland Valley's boys dropped their Region 5-AAAA opener on the road. The Mustangs will try to even their league record Friday at No. 4 Aiken.
North Augusta 60, Brookland-Cayce 55
North Augusta's boys picked up a win in their Region 5-AAAA opener in a back-and-forth affair at Brookland-Cayce. The Yellow Jackets (x-x, 1-0) led 24-7 after one quarter, trailed 31-27 at halftime and led 47-38 through three quarters before closing out the Bearcats. North Augusta hosts Airport on Friday.
Silver Bluff 75, Batesburg-Leesville 73
Five different Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Khiree Cummings with 18 points, as Silver Bluff picked up a win in Region 2-AA play. Nick Brown scored 14 points, Jordan Powell had 12, and Darius Johnson and JaCory Tanksley had 11 each for Silver Bluff (2-13, 1-1), which hosts No. 5 Abbeville on Friday.
Wagener-Salley 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 53
Third-ranked Wagener-Salley outscored Ridge Spring-Monetta 21-7 in the fourth quarter for a rivalry victory. The War Eagles (11-5, 4-1 Region 3-A) host Estill on Friday. The Trojans (2-8, 1-4) visit Denmark-Olar on Friday.
Girls' Basketball
Fox Creek 41, Abbeville 29
Fox Creek's girls picked up a road win at Abbeville to even their Region 2-AA record at 1-1. Fox Creek travels to Saluda on Thursday.
Airport 63, Midland Valley 15
Midland Valley's girls opened up Region 5-AAAA play with a road loss at Airport. The Mustangs hit the road again Friday to face Aiken.
North Augusta 63, Brookland-Cayce 9
Top-ranked North Augusta cruised in its Region 5-AAAA opener. The Lady Jackets (14-1, 1-0) host Airport on Friday.
Silver Bluff 65, Batesburg-Leesville 50
Alashia Jackson scored 29 points and Kaylin Glover added 17 for Silver Bluff in a win over Batesburg-Leesville. The Bulldogs (7-7, 1-1 Region 2-AA) host Abbeville on Friday.
Barnwell 44, Allendale-Fairfax 38
Maleah Williams scored 14 points and Skye Creech added 11 for 10th-ranked Barnwell in a win over Allendale-Fairfax. The Lady Warhorses (8-2, 1-0 Region 5-AA) host Whale Branch on Thursday.