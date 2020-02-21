Girls' Basketball
Ridge Spring-Monetta 45. Lamar 36
Ridge Spring-Monetta is a win away from a Class A Upper State championship game appearance after Thursday's road win over Lamar in the second round of the playoffs. Meleah Jones scored 18 points, and Jaliyah Bussey had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. The Lady Trojans visit Region 3-A rival Estill on Monday.
Manning 61, Strom Thurmond 32
Region 5-AAA champion Strom Thurmond's season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs against Manning.