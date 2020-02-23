Boys' Basketball
A.C Flora 52, Aiken 49
Aiken fought back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game late, but A.C. Flora scored the final three points to end the Hornets' (24-4) season in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
North Myrtle Beach 60, North Augusta 55
Visiting North Myrtle Beach went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter and led North Augusta 48-36 heading into the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets (17-11) cut the deficit to single digits but couldn't come all the way back, falling to the Chiefs in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Gray Collegiate 82, Fox Creek 40
Jordan Carroll scored nine points and Justin Freeman had eight for Fox Creek (16-14) in a second-round loss to the two-time defending Class AA state champions.
Wagener-Salley 62, Timmonsville 55
Wagener-Salley outscored Timmonsville by 12 in the fourth quarter to advance to the third round of the Class A playoffs. The War Eagles (17-10) will visit High Point Academy on Tuesday for a spot in the Upper State title game.
Great Falls 86, Blackville-Hilda 52
Blackville-Hilda (11-10) fell at Great Falls in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 78, Myrtle Beach 42
Tyliah Burns scored 27 points, J'Mani Ingram had 18, and Kiana Lee (14 points, 11 rebounds) and P'eris Smith (14 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles in a win over Myrtle Beach. The Lady Jackets (25-2) host North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Monday in the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Wilson 59, Aiken 21
Aiken's (12-11) season came to an end in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs at Wilson.