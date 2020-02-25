Girls' Basketball
Estill 78, Ridge Spring-Monetta 52
Ridge Spring-Monetta's playoff run came to an end in the third round at Region 3-A rival Estill. Jaliyah Bussey had 17 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five assists, Meleah Jones scored 13 points, and Mikenzie Kinard had eight points and 23 rebounds for RS-M (10-14).
Boys' Basketball
Andrew Jackson 87, Wardlaw Academy 70
Wardlaw's season came to an end in the second round of the SCISA Class A playoffs. Mason Burgess scored 20 points, Avery Spurlock had 18 and Caleb Martin added 17 for the Patriots (24-5).