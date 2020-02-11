Girls' Basketball
Kennedy Middle 34, Leavelle McCampbell Middle 25
Kennedy's girls wrapped up another undefeated season Monday with a victory over Leavelle McCampbell in the county championship game at Schofield.
Aiken 38, Brookland-Cayce 15
Aiken's girls secured at least a .500 finish in Region 5-AAAA with a win over Brookland-Cayce. The Hornets (11-9, 5-4) are a game ahead of South Aiken for third place in the region and visit No. 2 North Augusta on Friday.
North Augusta 69, Midland Valley 10
Second-ranked North Augusta led 31-1 after one quarter and cruised to another win. Kiana Lee and Arin Moore each scored 13 points, and P'eris Smith added 12. The Lady Jackets (22-2, 9-0 Region 5-AAAA) have already wrapped up the region championship and host Aiken on Friday. Midland Valley (2-13, 1-8) hosts South Aiken on Friday.
Airport 58, South Aiken 42
Airport locked up second place in Region 5-AAAA while leaving South Aiken in fourth place, a game behind Aiken, with a win Tuesday. The T-Breds (10-10, 4-5) visit Midland Valley on Friday.
Ninety Six 47, Silver Bluff 45
Silver Bluff fell on the road to Ninety Six. Second place in Region 2-AA is already wrapped up for Silver Bluff (12-9, 6-3), which hosts Fox Creek on Thursday.
Denmark-Olar 50, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40
Meleah Jones scored 18 points, Alieaun Gilliam had seven points and 11 rebounds, and Mikenzie Kinard had five points and 11 rebounds for Ridge Spring-Monetta. The Lady Trojans (8-13, 6-7 Region 3-A) host Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for Senior Night.
Boys' Basketball
Schofield Middle 40, Kennedy Middle 38
Schofield held off Kennedy's second-half rally to wrap up a 15-0 season with a county championship. Schofield led 26-12 at the half and then fought off a late charge from its rival.
Aiken 63, Brookland-Cayce 52
No. 1 Aiken stayed unbeaten in region play with a win over Brookland-Cayce. The Hornets (23-2, 9-0 Region 5-AAAA) can wrap up an undefeated region championship with a win Friday at North Augusta.
North Augusta 67, Midland Valley 53
North Augusta kept its region championship hopes alive with a win over Midland Valley. The Yellow Jackets (15-10, 8-1 Region 5-AAAA) are a game behind No. 1 Aiken and host the Hornets on Friday. Midland Valley (11-11, 2-7) hosts South Aiken on Friday.
Airport 73, South Aiken 72
South Aiken missed out on an opportunity to lock up a third-place finish in Region 5-AAAA. South Aiken and Airport are now tied for third, with Midland Valley and Brookland-Cayce a game behind in a tie for fifth. The T-Breds (11-13, 3-6) have a road game Friday at Midland Valley.
Ninety Six 61, Silver Bluff 46
Ninety Six scored a big win over Silver Bluff to keep the Bulldogs from forcing a tie for fourth in Region 2-AA. The Bulldogs (4-18, 3-6) host Fox Creek on Thursday.
North 87, Williston-Elko 56
Williston-Elko dropped a road game at North. The Blue Devils (2-16, 1-12 Region 3-A) wrap up their season Thursday at home against Wagener-Salley.
Wardlaw 58, Covenant Christian 11
Mason Burgess scored 21 first-quarter points Monday to lead Wardlaw to a rout. The Patriots (21-4, 10-0) wrapped up an undefeated region championship and host this weekend's region tournament.