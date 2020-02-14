Girls' Basketball
Silver Bluff 63, Fox Creek 34
Silver Bluff closed out the regular season with a home win over Fox Creek. Silver Bluff (13-9, 7-3 Region 2-AA) will have a No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will host a first-round game Tuesday. Fox Creek (12-12, 4-6) will know its playoff fate once the league tiebreaker is applied.
Ridge Spring-Monetta 58, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 27
Jaliyah Bussey had 21 points, six steals and nine rebounds, Mikenzie Kinard had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, and Alieaun Gilliam had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Trojans (9-13, 7-7 Region 3-A), who are the No. 4 seed from the region. They will play at Dixie on Monday in the first round of the playoffs.
Boys' Basketball
Silver Bluff 61, Fox Creek 51
Darius Johnson scored a team-high 18 points, including a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, JaCory Tanksley scored 14 points and Mike Moody added 11 for Silver Bluff in a win over Fox Creek. The Predators (15-13, 6-4 Region 2-AA) had already wrapped up the No. 2 seed from the region and will host a first-round playoff game Wednesday. The Bulldogs (5-18, 4-6) finish the season tied for the fourth and final playoff spot with Ninety Six, which swept Silver Bluff this season and wins the tiebreaker.
Wagener-Salley 69, Williston-Elko 60
Wagener-Salley used a strong fourth quarter to put away Williston-Elko and sweep the season series. The War Eagles (16-10, 9-5 Region 3-A) will get the No. 3 seed from the region and open the playoffs Tuesday on the road.