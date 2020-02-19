Boys' Basketball
Myrtle Beach 72, Midland Valley 51
Tyson Walker scored 23 points and Dontrez Manning had 13 for Midland Valley in an opening-round playoff loss at Myrtle Beach.
Fox Creek 78, Lewisville 69
Justin Freeman made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, all-state selection Deavion Scales scored 15 points, Jacoby Johnson had 15 and Jadon Johnson added 10 in Fox Creek's first-round playoff win over Lewisville. The Predators advance to the second round of the Class AA playoffs. They'll play two-time defending state champion Gray Collegiate on Saturday at Allen University.
North Charleston 85, Barnwell 67
Barnwell fell on the road at North Charleston in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.