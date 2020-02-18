Girls' Basketball
North Myrtle Beach 70, South Aiken 26
South Aiken was forced into 38 turnovers in a season-ending loss at North Myrtle Beach in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs. Mekaihla Blocker had eight points and 10 rebounds, Deovion Thomas scored seven points and Alanna Stapleton had six for the fourth-seeded T-Breds.
Lee Central 42, Fox Creek 22
Fourth-seeded Fox Creek's season ended in a first-round playoff loss at Lee Central.
Silver Bluff 64, Buford 48
Alashia Jackson scored 25 points, Laurissa McKinnie had 12 and Kalyn Glover added 11 for second-seeded Silver Bluff, which won its Class AA playoff opener. The Bulldogs will be back at home Friday night for the second-round game against Brashier MC, which upset top-seeded C.A. Johnson on Tuesday.
East Clarendon 55, Barnwell 36
Maleah Williams had a double-double with 14 points and 10 steals, and Skye Creech scored 13 points for Barnwell in a playoff-opening loss at East Clarendon.
Boys' Basketball
May River 58, Strom Thurmond 51
Second-seeded Strom Thurmond fell at home to May River on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs.