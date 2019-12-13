Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 75, Silver Bluff 14
Top-ranked North Augusta raced out to a 36-3 lead after the first quarter Thursday and never looked back. Kiana Lee scored 18 points, and J'Mani Ingram added 15 for North Augusta, which visits A.C. Flora on Tuesday. Silver Bluff hits the road Tuesday to face South Aiken.
Aiken 38, Thomson 27
Aiken High's girls picked up a road win Friday at Thomson. The Lady Hornets host Silver Bluff on Wednesday.
Midland Valley 36, Columbia 30
Midland Valley's girls overcame a 15-12 halftime deficit, outscoring Columbia 17-5 in the third quarter to take the lead for good Friday. The Mustangs will make the return trip to Columbia on Tuesday.
Westminster 57, Fox Creek 38
The Predators fell on the road Friday in Georgia. They host Lincoln County on Tuesday.
Blackville-Hilda 52, Barnwell 39
Joy Williamson led Barnwell with 14 points Friday in the Lady Warhorses' first loss of the season. Maleah Williams scored eight points, and Skye Creech added seven. Barnwell hosts Williston-Elko on Monday.
Boys' Basketball
Andrew Jackson 81, Wardlaw Academy 56
Mason Burgess led Wardlaw (6-1) in scoring with 16 points, and Avery Spurlock added 15 points.
Ben Lippen 45, Wagener-Salley 44
Ben Lippen overcame a 42-26 deficit through three quarters to defeat Wagener-Salley. The War Eagles host Denmark-Olar on Tuesday.