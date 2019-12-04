Boys' Basketball
Aiken 73, Strom Thurmond 51
RJ Felton had 25 points and eight rebounds, Charvis Jones had 16 points and five rebounds, Treshaun Prupis had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Darin Parker had nine points and seven rebounds for Aiken on Wednesday.
Augusta Christian 61, Fox Creek 57
Deavion Scales scored 20 points and Jacoby Johnson added 10 points for Fox Creek, but Augusta Christian made a fourth-quarter surge to pick up the win Tuesday. The Predators next play Westminster at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Garden City Classic at Augusta Prep.
Greenwood 56, Midland Valley 52
Midland Valley suffered a close loss on the road Tuesday at Greenwood. The Mustangs will be at home next Tuesday against Chapin.
Cross Creek 81, South Aiken 62
Jonathan Burns scored 19 points, Devionne Burnett had 13 and Michael James added 10 Tuesday for the T-Breds, who visit River Bluff on Saturday.
Wardlaw Academy 56, Newberry Academy 52 (OT)
Avery Spurlock scored 16 points and had four rebounds and four assists, and Caleb Martin had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Wardlaw (3-0) on Tuesday.
Schofield Middle 56, Paul Knox Middle 43
Joey Tracey and Jayden Fuller scored 13 points apiece to lead Schofield to a season-opening victory Tuesday. Schofield will travel to play North Augusta Middle on Thursday.
Girls' Basketball
Augusta Christian 36, Fox Creek 32
Bree Wright scored 11 points, Kourtnie Holmes had nine and Karis Bullard added eight points Tuesday for Fox Creek, which couldn't overcome a big third quarter by Augusta Christian.