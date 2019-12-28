Boys' Basketball
Aiken 54, Clover 52
Led by 26 points from Tournament MVP RJ Felton and 11 more from All-Tournament selection Darin Parker, third-ranked Aiken beat Clover on Saturday to win the Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament. Charvis Jones added 11 points in the title game for the Hornets.
North Augusta 52, Lee Central 44
North Augusta took control in the third quarter and held off Lee Central to win the Pepsi Carolina Classic in Florence.
South Aiken 70, Lugoff-Elgin 61
South Aiken picked up its second consecutive win at the Cayce Roundball Classic to finish in fifth place for the tournament.
Fox Creek 66, Silver Bluff 56
Fox Creek beat Silver Bluff in the seventh-place game at the Monterrey Christmas Tournament at Evans High. Jordan Carroll led Fox Creek in scoring with 19 points. All-Tournament selection Jadon Johnson scored 12, and Chandler O'Bannon, Trey Butler and Justin Freeman scored 10 apiece. Silver Bluff's Arthur Walker was named to the All-Tournament team.
Girls' Basketball
Fox Creek 46, North 20
Fox Creek beat host North on Saturday at the Eagles Above the Rim Holiday Classic to finish in third place for the tournament. Earlier in the day, the Predators beat Edisto 51-11.