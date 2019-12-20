Aiken High Albany Holston
Aiken High's Albany Holston drives to the basket against Thomson.

Girls' Basketball

North Augusta 69, Josey 36

The top-ranked North Augusta girls added another lopsided win to their tally Friday, moving to 8-0 with a 33-point win over Josey.

Augusta Prep 48, Fox Creek 38

Fox Creek's girls suffered a loss Friday at Augusta Prep. The Predators next play Dec. 27 against Lake Marion at North High's holiday tournament. 

Aiken 39, Thomson 19

Quantasia Davis scored a team-high 13 points as Aiken took control in the second quarter and cruised to a win Thursday over Thomson. The Hornets return to action Dec. 26 in the Augusta Roundball Tournament.

Boys' Basketball

Wardlaw Academy 80, Greenwood Christian 67

Caleb Martin had 39 points and 14 rebounds, and Avery Spurlock added 11 for Wardlaw (7-2) on Friday.

Fox Creek 86, Augusta Prep 48

Fox Creek's boys picked up a big win Friday over Augusta Prep. The Predators return to action Dec. 26 against Rockdale County High School at Evans High School.