Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 69, Josey 36
The top-ranked North Augusta girls added another lopsided win to their tally Friday, moving to 8-0 with a 33-point win over Josey.
Augusta Prep 48, Fox Creek 38
Fox Creek's girls suffered a loss Friday at Augusta Prep. The Predators next play Dec. 27 against Lake Marion at North High's holiday tournament.
Aiken 39, Thomson 19
Quantasia Davis scored a team-high 13 points as Aiken took control in the second quarter and cruised to a win Thursday over Thomson. The Hornets return to action Dec. 26 in the Augusta Roundball Tournament.
Boys' Basketball
Wardlaw Academy 80, Greenwood Christian 67
Caleb Martin had 39 points and 14 rebounds, and Avery Spurlock added 11 for Wardlaw (7-2) on Friday.
Fox Creek 86, Augusta Prep 48
Fox Creek's boys picked up a big win Friday over Augusta Prep. The Predators return to action Dec. 26 against Rockdale County High School at Evans High School.