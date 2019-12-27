Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 71, Greer 39
No. 1 and undefeated North Augusta cruised to a championship at the ISP: Student of the Game Girls' Holiday Showcase on Friday. Kiana Lee scored a career-high 22 points, Tyliah Burns scored 18 and J'Mani Ingram had 17. The Lady Jackets beat Legion Collegiate 66-47 earlier in the day in a semifinal game, with Lee and Ingram scoring 21 apiece.
Lake Marion 52, Fox Creek 26
Fox Creek's girls fell in the opener at the Eagles Above the Rim Holiday Classic at North Middle/High School. The Predators play again at 10 a.m. Saturday against Edisto, with the winner advancing to face either Columbia or North at 1 p.m.
Boys' Basketball
South Aiken 77, Gilbert 50
South Aiken picked up a lopsided win on the second day of the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce High. The T-Breds will face Lugoff-Elgin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game.
Locust Grove 58, Fox Creek 51
Jadon Johnson scored 14 points and Jordan Carroll added 11 for Fox Creek in a loss at the Monterrey Christmas Tournament at Evans High. The Predators face Silver Bluff at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game.
Greene County 78, Silver Bluff 64
Greene County overcame a first-quarter deficit to beat Silver Bluff at the Monterrey Christmas Tournament. The Bulldogs play Fox Creek at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game.