Boys' Basketball
Aiken 70, Silver Bluff 47
RJ Felton scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds and made four steals to lead Aiken, and Darin Parker added 19 points and seven rebounds. Ja'Cory Tanksley led Silver Bluff with 12 points, and Mike Moody and Darius Johnson scored seven apiece. The Hornets host Thomson on Thursday.
Fox Creek 59, Strom Thurmond 55
Fox Creek's boys picked up a road win at Strom Thurmond, avenging last week's overtime loss and earning their first-ever regular season win over the Rebels. Jadon Johnson and Deavion Scales each scored 15 points to lead Fox Creek.
Girls' Basketball
Aiken 59, Silver Bluff 34
Quantasia Davis had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Aiken, and AJ Jones added 12 points. Trenay Johnson and Kaylin Glover scored seven points apiece for Silver Bluff. Aiken hosts Thomson on Thursday.
Strom Thurmond 31, Fox Creek 30
Strom Thurmond's girls won at home against Fox Creek, getting payback after the Predators won by two last week.
Barnwell 46, Blackville-Hilda 22
Maleah Williams scored a game-high 25 points to lead 10th-ranked Barnwell.