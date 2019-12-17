Boys' Basketball
South Aiken 78, Silver Bluff 64
Jonathan Burns scored 20 points to lead the T-Breds, who also got 13 from Donavan Hodge. Silver Bluff was led by Nick Brown's 17 points, Ja'Cory Tanksley's 16 and Darius Johnson's 15.
A.C. Flora 71, North Augusta 67
Omarion Byrd drilled 10 3-pointers, which is tied for the fourth-most 3s made in a single game in SCHSL history, but it wasn't enough for the Yellow Jackets to overcome A.C. Flora in a road loss.
Midland Valley 61, Columbia 43
TJ McElmurray led a balanced Midland Valley scoring attack with 16 points.
Richard Winn Academy 58, Wardlaw Academy 42
Avery Spurlock scored 14 points to lead Wardlaw (6-2) on Monday.
Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 87, A.C. Flora 30
North Augusta raced out to a 50-9 halftime lead and cruised to another win Tuesday.
Silver Bluff 69, South Aiken 56
Alashia Jackson led Silver Bluff in scoring with 25 points, and Kalyn Glover added 21. South Aiken's T. Williams scored 20, Mekaihla Blocker had 17 and Jasmine Williamson had 11.
Columbia 55, Midland Valley 34
Midland Valley suffered a road loss at Columbia High on Tuesday.
Barnwell 55, Williston-Elko 25
Maleah Williams scored 17 points, Skye Creech added 10 and Joy Williamson had nine for Barnwell on Monday. Barnwell hosts Blackville-Hilda on Wednesday. Williston-Elko hosts Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Jan. 3.