Boys' Basketball
Aiken 79, Greenwood 65
RJ Felton scored 38 points and added eight rebounds and three steals for Aiken on Wednesday in a road win over Greenwood. Darin Parker had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Kameron Williamson had 11 points and three steals. The Hornets visit Thomson on Friday.
Aiken 67, Lexington 47
RJ Felton led Aiken with 29 points and seven rebounds, Kameron Williamson had 12 points and three rebounds, Demarcus Mazone had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Darin Parker had seven points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win.
South Aiken 81, Silver Bluff 57
Jonathan Burns led South Aiken in scoring Tuesday with 18 points, Devionne Burnett and Gabe Robinson scored 14 apiece, and Donavan Hodge added 12. The T-Breds host River Bluff on Friday. The Bulldogs visit North Augusta on Thursday.
Cross Creek 52, North Augusta 50
North Augusta suffered a close road loss at Cross Creek on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets host Silver Bluff on Thursday.
Strom Thurmond 55, Fox Creek 52 (OT)
Jabari Martin led Strom Thurmond in scoring Tuesday with 14 points, and BJ Williams added 12. Deavion Scales led Fox Creek with a game-high 24 points, and Tyler Stampley had 13. Fox Creek visits Westminster on Friday. Strom Thurmond has a road game Friday at Saluda.
Wardlaw Academy 48, Newberry Academy 37
Caleb Martin had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Patriots (5-0) on Tuesday. Wardlaw hosts Laurens Academy on Thursday.
Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 59, Cross Creek 47
North Augusta continued its unbeaten start to the season with a road win Tuesday in Georgia. The Lady Jackets host Silver Bluff on Thursday.
South Aiken 47, Silver Bluff 44
South Aiken hosts River Bluff on Friday. Silver Bluff visits North Augusta on Thursday.
Fox Creek 24, Strom Thurmond 22
Fox Creek has a road game Thursday against Curtis Baptist. Strom Thurmond visits Saluda on Friday.