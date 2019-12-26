Boys' Basketball
Aiken 66, Abbeville 65
Third-ranked Aiken beat Class AA No. 10 Abbeville in the opener at the Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament. RJ Felton led the Hornets in scoring with 28 points, Darin Parker had 13 and Charvis Jones added nine.
North Augusta 54, West Florence 26
North Augusta stretched a three-point lead to 20 points during the second and third quarters on its way to an opening-night win at the Pepsi Carolina Classic in Florence. The Yellow Jackets will play at 6 p.m. Friday against South Florence.
Lower Richland 72, South Aiken 50
South Aiken fell to fourth-ranked Lower Richland on the opening day of the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce High. The T-Breds will face Gilbert at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Rockdale County 68, Fox Creek 46
Fox Creek fell to Georgia Class AAAAAAA opponent Rockdale County on the opening day of the Monterrey Christmas Tournament at Evans High. Jadon Johnson scored 16 points to lead the Predators, who will play at 11:30 a.m. Friday against Georgia's Locust Grove.
Girls' Basketball
Aiken 50, Hephzibah 30
Aiken outscored Hephzibah 29-9 in the second and third quarters of an opening-day win at the Holiday Round Ball Classic at Paine College. AJ Jones scored 11 points and Quantasia Davis had 10 for the Hornets, who play Josey at 4 p.m. Friday.
Barnwell 51, Wade Hampton 47
Tenth-ranked Barnwell won its opener at the Hawk Invitational. Skye Creech scored 15 points and Maleah Williams had 14 for the Lady Warhorses, who face tournament host Blackville-Hilda on Friday.
Evans 60, Silver Bluff 46
Trenay Johnson scored 17 points and Alashia Jackson added 12 for Silver Bluff in an opening-day loss at the Monterrey Christmas Tournament. Silver Bluff will play at 1 p.m. Friday against Georgia's Locust Grove.