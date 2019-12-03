EMMANUEL 67, USC AIKEN 65
Emmanuel went on a late 6-0 run Tuesday night to take the lead for good, ending the USC Aiken women's basketball team's three-game winning streak with a 67-65 win.
Kwajelin Farrar led the Pacers (3-3) with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Grace Crawford to hit four 3-pointers en route to a 16-point effort. Melyk Taouil totaled 11 points to go along with six assists and six rebounds.
The Pacers went on a 9-0 run to break an 8-all tie in the first quarter, and they led 17-11 heading into the second. Emmanuel scored four straight points to get within two, but USCA responded by pushing the lead to 34-27 at the half.
Emmanuel wiped out that deficit in the third quarter, outscoring USCA 26-18 in the period to take a 53-52 lead into the fourth.
Down 56-52 with 8:36 to play, Farrar connected on an old-fashioned three-point play to pull within one. Moments later, Alexis Mack tied the game at 58 with a 3. Farrar hit the next two shots, giving the Pacers a 62-58 advantage with 3:20 to go. However, the Lions scored the next six to take the lead.
Down 66-63, Alex Canady stole the ball and went the length of the court for a lay-up with 37 seconds to go. Forced to foul, the Lions made one of two free throws and Farrar snagged the board. USCA called a timeout, but the squad was unable to get off a shot in the closing seconds.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they play at North Greenville.