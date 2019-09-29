It was a clean sweep for Oceanside Collegiate Academy at the Women's South Carolina Golf Association Junior Golf Foundation High School Invitational.
The Landsharks, a defending state champion and the top-ranked team in Class AAA, turned a 14-shot first-round lead into a 45-stroke victory in the team competition at Woodside Plantation's Jones Course.
OCA turned in a complete team effort in Sunday's final round, with all four players shooting 74 or lower to finish the weekend at 12-over 588.
The Landsharks also had the individual winner. Abbey Schimpf entered the day tied for second, one shot back of Mary Kathryn Talledo, then shot a final-round 72 to win by a shot at 1-under 143. All four OCA golfers finished in the top 15, and Kayla Bartemeyer posted one of the best rounds of the weekend with her final-round 71.
Carolina Forest's Mia Gray and Boiling Springs' Talledo tied for second, one off the lead, and OCA's Rachel Rich was another shot back in fourth.
Lexington's Molly Hardwick rounded out the top five at 146.
Defending Class AAAAA state champion Lexington was a distant second behind OCA in the team competition with a 633 total. Chesnee was three shots behind Lexington in third, followed by Blythewood (662) and Boiling Springs (666).
Winning against the best of the best in South Carolina girls' high school golf had additional perks. Schimpf earned exemptions into a National Women's Golf Association Eggland's Best Ladies Professional Golf Tour event for 2020, plus she earned exemptions for the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour's Tournament of Champions and its PKBGT Invitational.