NORTH AUGUSTA 52, A.C. FLORA 30
NORTH AUGUSTA — There can't be a road to a state championship if you don't win, and that's just as true for the last team into the bracket as it is for the three-time defending champs.
So it made sense for North Augusta girls' basketball coach Al Young to start there Tuesday night following a 52-30 win over A.C. Flora in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Young felt that his Lady Jackets (24-2) showed some of their youth and took a step back in their 22-point victory, especially considering they beat the same team by 57 points back in December.
"I just don't feel like we played our best tonight," he said. "... So sometimes when you've got to come back and play somebody like that, you have a mental letdown. I'm hoping that's what we had, that we can get ourselves back up and get ourselves back into our playing ways.
"It doesn't get any easier, I can tell you that, and we've got to realize that. We've got some young girls that have not had to do what we're doing. You could see some of that in their eyes tonight. They know that it's do or die ... From that standpoint, for some of those girls that is some pressure. We've just got to make sure that we handle it the right way and we stay mentally tough and get through this."
Myrtle Beach, North Augusta's opponent in last year's Lower State championship game, awaits Friday in the second round – but this time it's at home. The Seahawks beat Colleton County on Tuesday to set up the rematch.
J'Mani Ingram scored 18 points, Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year Tyliah Burns had 14, and Kiana Lee added nine for top-seeded North Augusta, which took firm control of the game with a 17-2 first quarter.
The Lady Jackets led 30-8 at the half and led by 30 or more at times over the final 16 minutes, but they did too many things – missed layups, blocked shots, indecision with the basketball – that weren't a part of those state championship runs. The outcome was never in doubt, but that frustration shows just how high the bar is for this program.
Young had been pleased with his younger players, especially sophomore point guard Aiyana Hightower, coming into the postseason, and he's hoping they got out whatever jitters they had in them during Tuesday's game.
Colonial Life Arena and another state championship appearance are still far away, but the Lady Jackets are going right back to work on those principles that took them there three years in a row. There's no point deviating from what's worked so well, and, as Young joked, it's too late now to change.
"We've just got to continue working on what we do," he said. "We're not gonna change anything. We've got to improve and keep doing what we do. What we do is what we do, and we just have to continue to get better."