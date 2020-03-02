COLUMBIA — It's never easy to get back to the top, no matter how easy some may make it look.
Everyone starts with that same goal – to reach and win a state championship game – at the beginning of the year. For some, that's more realistic than others.
There are different challenges for the teams trying to get back. The favorites know they're getting everyone's best shot every time they play, and there's a different pressure for those trying to return than there is for those just trying to get there.
The North Augusta and South Pointe girls' basketball teams successfully navigated their various trials to set up a rematch for the Class AAAA state championship. The Lady Jackets and Stallions meet again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.
For North Augusta it's a chance at a fourth consecutive state championship, but it's also an opportunity that was by no means guaranteed. For South Pointe it's a chance for the perfect capper to a postseason revenge tour, and it's a shot at its own history – the program is seeking its first title.
"We started off very inexperienced in some of our areas, so that was a challenge for us. But as we continued to play, our young girls got better. Our team got better," said North Augusta head coach Al Young on Monday at the South Carolina High School League state championship press conferences.
"Those seniors certainly led us the way we needed to be led. We had some ups and downs during the season. Some games were good games, and we had some bad games. When we started we had an idea we could get back here, and we're always hopeful. Certainly those are always our goals. I'm just very proud of our seniors and our team to be able to get us back to this spot again."
It's a familiar spot for the second-ranked Lady Jackets (27-2), who made quick work of Crestwood in Friday's Lower State title game in Florence. Now it's time for one last business trip for senior all-state selections Tyliah Burns and J'Mani Ingram, who lead a talented, young group looking to extend the program's historic run.
Standing in their way is a fourth-ranked South Pointe (27-2) team seeking revenge for last year's 50-39 title loss. The Stallions have avenged their two regular-season losses with wins in their last two playoff games, beating No. 10 Ridge View in the third round before knocking out No. 1 Westwood in the Upper State final.
"It's been a journey," said South Pointe head coach Stephanie Butler-Graham. "It's always your goal, obviously. For us, we're fortunate enough to have a significant amount of returners from last year. We lost two key players, but the goal always is to try to compete for a state championship. At least, that's what we want to do. For us to get back, that was our goal. The girls worked really hard this year, and they've been great to work with."
Senior all-state picks Jamia Blake and Randi Neal lead what Butler-Graham called a studious, diligent group that flipped a switch after those two Region 3-AAAA losses back in January.
Both teams are riding double-digit winning streaks (11 games for South Pointe, 12 for North Augusta) back to Colonial Life Arena, and both have been considered among the favorites all season to win a state title.
That doesn't mean it's been easy to get back to this point, but here they are again.