Al Young questioned at times during the season whether his North Augusta girls' basketball team could get back to a fourth consecutive state championship game.
He was worried the Lady Jackets peaked too early. He noticed the slip-ups – not that those led to losses, but it was concerning to him to see his players not playing the way a three-time defending state champ needs to play.
Sure enough, though, they flipped a switch just in time for the postseason.
"As we got into the playoffs and I saw that rise again, and I thought we were beginning to peak again and said to myself 'Maybe we haven't peaked. Maybe our best game is still ahead of us,'" he said.
The second-ranked Lady Jackets (27-2) will attempt to become just the seventh girls' basketball team in state history to win a fourth straight Class AAAA state title when take the floor at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 South Pointe at Colonial Life Arena.
It's one final business trip for this group from North Augusta, and it's against a familiar opponent – the Lady Jackets defeated South Pointe 50-39 last season to win their third straight title, adding a little extra meaning to what's already the most meaningful game of the year.
"I'm sure it does [mean more], especially for them. I'm sure they want to get back at us, and I'm sure the coach is telling them that all the time," Young said. "For us, it's just good to be back. We want to give our best. We want to play our best. We just think it's special any time you can get to this game. It's certainly special for us, and I think it's special for these young ladies."
North Augusta is riding a 12-game winning streak this season – and a run of 18 straight playoff games – and has outscored its opponents by an average of 37.8 points.
South Pointe (27-2) gave North Augusta its closest title game in last year's meeting, and the battle-tested Stallions are looking for more revenge after eliminating Ridge View and Westwood (the only two teams that beat them) in the last two rounds of the playoffs. South Pointe played a brutal schedule this year and outscored its opponents by 23.6 points per game, and the Stallions still had more than enough in the tank to win 11 straight games coming into Saturday.
Stallions head coach Stephanie Butler-Graham, like Young, thinks her team's best game may still be ahead of them – and she knows they'll need it Saturday to knock off the champs.
"They're the experienced ones," she said. "I mean, they're trying to go for four – those young ladies over there are playing for four state championships. That's a huge milestone. It's a huge milestone for us and our program and our school.
"Last year was the first year that we made a state final appearance, so this year to get back was huge. Honestly, we're trying to vie for the first championship in girls' basketball. I'm just really happy for our young ladies, because they've worked really hard to do this."
Both teams have star power with two all-state selections apiece – North Augusta's Tyliah Burns and J'Mani Ingram and South Pointe's Jamia Blake and Randi Neal – in the lineup, and each team has the supporting cast to step up should those stars falter.
There's history at stake for both programs. Legacies are on the line. It's all the usual hoopla associated with a state championship game, but maybe with a little extra sprinkled on top.
But once the ball is in the air Saturday night, it's still just five-on-five. Or, in North Augusta girls' basketball terms, it's just another business trip.
"I mean, we're ready to play regardless," Ingram said. "It's just another game. We want to win, of course."