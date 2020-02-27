North Augusta girls' basketball coach Al Young told his players that the home crowd they opened the playoffs in front of would be the easiest one they'd face.
He cautioned that, should the Lady Jackets be fortunate enough to make it back to the Lower State championship game, they'd be dealing with a much different atmosphere.
Pressure builds throughout the playoffs, and players have to be able to handle it mentally. Three-time defending Class AAAA state champion North Augusta has made big strides in that department over its last couple of games, and at 7 p.m. Friday the second-ranked Lady Jackets face No. 5 Crestwood at the Florence Center for a chance to return to Colonial Life Arena.
"We talk about that mental toughness and making sure that we understand that we can't see the crowd, can't see things outside of the court, that we have to focus all of our attention and energy on the court," Young said following his team's opening-round win over A.C. Flora. "Hopefully we can keep it there and not let things throw us off, that we can stay focused on what we're doing."
There were some jitters for his young team in that first-round game, but Young has seen his players relax since then. Those newer players hadn't yet been exposed to the do-or-die pressure of playoff basketball, but they've got some excellent guides in veteran players Tyliah Burns, J'Mani Ingram and Kiana Lee. After all, they had to go through the same trials when they were newcomers.
"I think the biggest thing is we're young and our bench is young, but those young girls have seen our older girls, how they prepare themselves, how they practice, how they work," Young said. "We just try to continue to get them to do the same things ... if you do those things, you're gonna be successful, too, so we try to feed that into them and try to get them to work hard."
The Lady Jackets (26-2) have won their three playoff games by an average of more than 24 points, and up next is a Crestwood team that most probably didn't expect to be here.
That's not a knock on the Knights (22-5), led by all-state point guard CeCe Wells. Third-ranked Wilson had been all but penciled into the Lower State final for a shot at revenge after being knocked out of the playoffs by North Augusta three years in a row, including back-to-back state title games, before the Knights erased that with a 58-49 win over Wilson on Monday.
Crestwood won a tough Region 4-AAAA with just one loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson to earn a No. 1 seed, then received a first-round bye in the playoffs before beating Airport 51-32 in the second round. The Knights average 53.6 points per game offensively, and they'll face a big test from a defense-first North Augusta team that allows only 33.6 points per game.
"I learned that you've got to be patient. You've got to let stuff come to you," said Burns, the Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year and an all-state pick along with Ingram. "You can't just sit here and force stuff – you've just got to let it come to you and just play North Augusta basketball, which is four quarters of good defense. We'll let the offense come to us."
Burns and Ingram have spent this season fulfilling the role of senior leaders, and for Burns that's meant trying to instill confidence in her younger teammates the same way Amari Young and Sarah Crews did for her. They may not yet know what it takes to win a state championship, but Burns and Ingram know from experience which buttons to push to get them to believe in themselves.
"It gets kind of hard for them, but we've just got to keep pushing them every day in practice, let them understand that they've got what it takes to win a state championship and we're going to do all it takes to win," she said.