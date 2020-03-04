The second-ranked North Augusta girls' basketball team can, seemingly at any moment, trigger an avalanche of offense to bury yet another opponent.
The Lady Jackets (27-2) can accomplish the simplest goal of the game – put the ball in the basket – at any degree of difficulty. They glide down the floor in transition for easy layups just as often as the pound the ball inside and finish through contact for those tough points.
The point totals are staggering. They average more than 71 points per game, shooting 48 percent from the floor. They've scored 70 or more points in 16 games this season, 80 or more eight times and, yes, topped out at 115 in a win over Midland Valley.
Sounds a bit like an offensive juggernaut, right?
It all starts with defense for the three-time defending state champions.
Senior guard Tyliah Burns, the Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year and a North-South All-Star selection, explained it earlier in the playoffs – be patient, don't force anything, and just play four quarters of North Augusta defense. The offense will follow.
That won't change in the final game of the year, the Class AAAA state championship game set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in a title rematch with a fourth-ranked South Pointe team averaging 63.8 points per game.
"I feel like our key is solid defense," Burns said Monday. "They've got a lot of guards, so we might have to bring one of our bigs out on a guard. But we just have to play solid defense, help defense, help our team out. We'll be fine."
Those offensive numbers are nice, without a doubt. But a lot of it, like Kiana Lee's one-handed Tom Brady passes that hit a streaking teammate in stride for a layup, doesn't happen without a defensive stop and a rebound.
The Lady Jackets are allowing just 33.6 points per game this season, a number skewed by the 100 allowed to a Hamilton Heights Christian Academy team that's ranked No. 2 in the country in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 Writers' Poll. They've held teams to 30 or less in 14 games, 20 or less in eight and 10 or single digits four times.
North Augusta averages 15.4 steals per game, led by Burns' 3.7. Lee averages 3.1, Aiyana Hightower averages 2.3 and J'Mani Ingram averages 2.2.
South Pointe's turnover average of 21.3 per game jumped off the page last year leading up to a title meeting with an aggressive North Augusta defense. This year's Stallions average 21.7 turnovers per night.
They'll lean on all-state selections like four-year starting point guard Jamia Blake, whose role is to control the flow of the game and keep her teammates under control in the type of pressure situations that are surely on the horizon. Fellow all-state pick Randi Neal, at 5-foot-9, is a guard who can play a forward position on a team without a lot of height. She's a good interior defender who is aggressive getting to the basket, using her athleticism to get to scoring spots inside.
The Stallions (27-2) will have to make those trips count. The Lady Jackets are a relentless rebounding team, which Crestwood discovered the hard way in the Lower State title game. Lee has had double-digit rebounds in each playoff game, giving her 14 of those games this season – freshman P'eris Smith isn't far behind with 12 of them. Ingram has 33 rebounds in four playoff games, and she's pleased with the level her team is playing at heading into Saturday.
"I feel like we're playing solid and with a lot of energy," she said. "I feel like as long as we keep the energy up and the tempo up, we're straight."