Kevin Kisner will be sticking around for the weekend at Royal Portrush.
Kisner's second-round 71 leaves him at 1 under par through 36 holes, seven shots back of co-leaders Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes and two shots clear of the 1-over cut line.
The second round got off to a tough start, with Kisner bogeying the second and fourth holes to drop to 1 over. But an eagle at the 595-yard, par-5 seventh erased those. Kisner was just off the green in two shots before rolling in a long, slow, uphill putt for his second eagle of the week.
He moved to 2 under for the championship with a birdie at the 433-yard, par-4 ninth, and he was 3 under following a birdie at the 529-yard yard, par-5 12th.
Consecutive bogeys followed at 13 and 14, and Kisner parred in from there.
Kisner has a comfortable pairing for the third round – he'll tee off at noon EST with Jim Furyk.
This is the fourth year in a row Kisner has made the cut at the British Open, including last year's tie for second at Carnoustie.