Kevin Kisner moved up three spots on the leaderboard after shooting 1-under 70 in the third round of the British Open.
It's the second time this week that Kisner has signed for a 70, and he's in a tie for 29th at 2 under for the championship.
Kisner will be paired with Romain Langasque, the 24-year-old Frenchman who won The Amateur Championship in 2015 and earned a spot in the 2016 Masters. Langasque's win at The Amateur Championship came at Carnoustie, where last year Kisner finished in a tie for second behind Francesco Molinari.
Kisner, paired with Jim Furyk, opened his third round at Royal Portrush with birdies at the first two holes. He parred the third before making bogey at the fourth, then made three consecutive pars leading up to a birdie on the par-4 eighth. He parred the ninth to turn in 2-under 34, and he was 3 under for the championship.
The back nine produced a little bit of trouble, primarily in the form of a double-bogey on the par-4 11th. Kisner rebounded with a birdie on the next hole, then bogeyed 15 and birdied 17 to finish his day at 2 under for the tournament.