Aiken's Kevin Kisner is facing musician Drew Holcomb on Tuesday in a nine-hole golf match to raise money for charity.
The match, which is taking place at an undisclosed location, will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on each player's Instagram page (@kevin_kisner and @drewholcombmusic).
The winner will get 70% of donations to a charity of his choice, and the loser will get 30%. Kisner, a Georgia graduate, is playing for the Kisner Foundation and Holcomb, a Tennessee alumnus, is playing for Preemptive Love Coalition.
"Looks like it will be easy money for the @KizFoundation #dawgsontop," Kisner tweeted.
Donations can be made at www.kisnerfoundation.com. Holcomb and wife Ellie will perform a short concert immediately following the match.