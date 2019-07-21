Kevin Kisner finished off the British Open with a final-round 73 Sunday at Royal Portrush.
He finished the tournament at even par and in a tie for 30th.
Kisner, playing with Romain Langasque, parred his first four holes before dropping a shot with a bogey at the par-5 fifth hole. He brought it back to level par for the day with a birdie at the 588-yard, par-5 seventh, then parred the eighth and ninth holes to turn in even-par 36.
A bogey at 11 dropped him to 1 over for the day, and he added another bogey on 16 for a closing 73.
For the week, Kisner finished ahead of the field average in fairways hit (60.71 percent) and greens in regulation (69.44 percent). He finished right at the field average in putting (1.69).
Ireland's Shane Lowry ran away with the championship, entering the day with a four-stroke lead and winning by six over Tommy Fleetwood at 15 under.