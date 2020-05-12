Kevin Kisner took full advantage of the opportunity to cash in on his supporters' generosity Tuesday at Sweetens Cove Golf Club.
Kisner, facing musician Drew Holcomb in a charity match, played his first four holes in 5-under par, wasting no time piling up the dollars from donors who pledged for every birdie or eagle he made. The duo combined to raise more than $55,000, Holcomb tweeted Tuesday night.
The scorching start, which began with an eagle at the par-5 first followed by three consecutive birdies, was more than enough to put the match away. Kisner, playing on behalf of the Kisner Foundation, closed out Holcomb, playing for Preemptive Love Coalition, with a 3-and-2 victory.
The match, played at the acclaimed King-Collins Golf Course Design nine-holer in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was streamed live to the masses Tuesday morning on both players' Instagram accounts.
Kisner's wife Brittany and Holcomb's wife Ellie handled the social media obligations, filming the action and fielding questions from hundreds of viewers as they walked the course.
"I think they were more entertaining than we were," Kisner said with a laugh. "Most of the comments were, 'Just put the wives back on, you guys. We're tired of watching you play. They're funny as hell, put them back on talking about it.' It was awesome. You know, Brittany's obviously been to a bunch of golf tournaments and seen a bunch, but Ellie hasn't been to the golf course much. So laughing at her was pretty hysterical out there."
Kisner's been staying sharp on the golf course by playing at Palmetto Golf Club with fellow local PGA Tour pros Scott Brown and Matt NeSmith as they wait to see when the Tour will resume play after two months off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The projected return is next month for the Charles Schwab Challenge at the legendary Colonial Country Club in Texas, where Kisner won in 2017. Those home matches against top-tier talent are beneficial, and the match Tuesday at a course Kisner had never seen before was also a good barometer for his game.
"So that was fun to go have to perform in front of people that I don't normally perform in front of," he said. "That's when you can test your game the most. I love doing things like that, just to see where your game is and what you need to work on."
The match itself was a plan that came together quickly as Kisner and Holcomb, who said during the stream that he went to Scotland in 2018 to follow Kisner during the Open Championship at Carnoustie, wondered to one another how they could raise some money through golf for COVID-19 relief.
"It's basically been about a 10-day project, and we just made it work," Kisner said. "We pencilled a date in, and that was today. We threw ideas around with his team and my team, and we just kind of ran with it.
"We're fortunate to have a lot of people that support both of us that are very generous to our organizations. We had some people pledging those birdies so we were able to make some more money. We just felt like it was a good thing to do for the country and for people to watch live sports, and able to do it in a manner that was safe and healthy."
With the match already decided, Kisner played the final two holes with only his 5-iron in attempt to earn even more donations.
The hot start had viewers on Instagram asking about the course record at Sweetens Cove, but Holcomb used his local knowledge to put that to rest by telling Kisner to hit driver on the short par-4 fifth hole.
"Just striped it, right over the green into the hay back there and made a bogey," he joked. "I'll put that one on Holcomb like I do with my caddie, Duane (Bock)."
Sweetens Cove's location down in the Sequatchie Valley created some signal problems with the live stream of the match – and the Holcombs' planned mini-concert afterward – but even that couldn't dampen Kisner's reaction to how well-received the match was by a country hungry for live sports.
"It was amazing how much people were into it," he said. "Every time my wife would hand me the phone, the comments and questions, it was just blowing up. I was blown away by how many people were into it on a Tuesday morning. The world's ready for sports, buddy."