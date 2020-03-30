This time of year is Kevin Kisner's favorite portion of the PGA Tour schedule.
Not this time of this year, of course – not with the coronavirus pandemic wiping out 10 weeks of tournaments, including the postponement of the Masters and PGA Championship.
But it's this time of a typical season, when the Tour shifts back toward the southeast for the double bonus of easy travel and courses he enjoys playing, that Kisner enjoys most.
The uncertainty is the most difficult golf-related part of the postponements and cancellations for Kisner and other pros who now aren't exactly sure how to prepare because they don't know exactly when their next tournament will be.
"That kind of messes your whole prep time up," he said. "It's a unique situation that we've never had to deal with. Normally we always know where we're going to play next so you can use your scheduling wisely to prepare yourself to be ready to play and be the freshest, so it's a very unique time."
Tuesday marks one full year since the biggest of Kisner's three PGA Tour titles – the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Two weeks from now should've been Kisner's fifth start at the Masters, where he hasn't missed a cut. After that should be the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, where Kisner has two top 10s since 2015. The next week should've been the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the team event where Kisner's been in the top 15 in each of the last three years.
Those, of course, are all off the table for 2020. The scheduled return date is May 21 for the Charles Schwab Challenge at legendary Colonial Country Club, where Kisner won in 2017 after back-to-back top 10s.
"It's been a little bit tough for it to be in this time frame, but it's part of the deal, you know?," he said. "The world's struggling, so I can't be too whiny about not being able to play my favorite tournaments."
Besides, the extra time at home isn't so bad. He's been able to spend more time being Dad rather than being on the road, and this has been the perfect opportunity to catch up on some of that work around the house that he misses out on while traveling.
"I'm enjoying being around the kids all the time," he said. "I think they're enjoying me being home. When you do nothing but travel for the best part of the last 15, 16 years, it's different to be home and not knowing you're going anywhere any time soon. That's starting to sink in a little bit. ... It's kind of a weird feeling."
Golf is still on the schedule three or four days a week, though at times it can be hard to figure out how to plan a friendly match while also maintaining the necessary social distance. The talent is never hard to find in this area – Kisner, Scott Brown and Matt NeSmith form a PGA Tour threesome that's hard to beat, especially considering how close they are to one another.
"That's a great way to keep your game sharp, when you play against your peers in competition," Kisner said. "You don't have to travel. We've got a couple of great golf courses that are still letting us get out and walk. It's not all that bad, really, to be honest with you."