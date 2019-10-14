The USC Aiken women's cross country team posted a victory at the USC Aiken Invitational on Monday.
The Pacers were led by Aiken's Sophie King, who won the race by claiming a time of 23:49.35.
Teresa Franco Dias registered a fourth-place finish after crossing the line in 26:07.74. North Augusta's Courtney Strauss finished fifth after completing the race in 27:46.15.
Kendra Zavala and Iree Simon tallied top-10 efforts. Zavala was eighth in 33:45.06 while Simon took ninth in 35:40.63.
Rebecca Prine narrowly missed a top-10 place, taking 11th.
USCA won the meet with 27 points while Paine finished second with 28 points.
The Pacers return to action Saturday when they wrap up the regular season at the Sand Shark Invitational, which is hosted by USC Beaufort.