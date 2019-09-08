A record field in the City of Aiken Amateur Championship produced a memorable final round Sunday in the tournament's 10th anniversary at The Aiken Golf Club.
First-round leader Tom Kennaday, the 2002 Palmetto Amateur champion, came into the day trying to hold off a strong pack of golfers behind him, then found himself two shots behind five-time champion Patrick Cunning through 12 holes. A tee shot out of play on 15, a rare miscue from Cunning, led to a double bogey, and then a par putt stayed out of the cup on 17 to send the duo to a sudden-death playoff tied at 141.
Each made par on the first hole to send the playoff to the par-5 second, where Kennaday hit a 9-iron from 138 yards to 5 feet for an eagle and the championship.
"It feels really good to finish it off. Getting the lead in the first round, you certainly don't want to mess it up," he said. "And I kind of did out there to begin. Hung in there, and things broke my way, and then played well in the playoff. It feels a lot better than if I had blown that lead."
Brooke Hutto eliminated all of the drama from the Ladies division with a 24-stroke victory over Kadi Meldrum. More importantly, on Sunday the former South Aiken and USC Upstate golfer went out early in the morning and played the finest round in the history of The Aiken Golf Club – her round of 67 is the new course record for a woman, breaking the old mark set by World Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg.
Berg, winner of 60 LPGA Tour events and 15 majors between 1937 and 1962, held the previous record of 69. That record had stood since March 23, 1948, according to an article from the following day's Aiken Standard and Review.
Now it belongs to Hutto, who equaled the record Saturday before breaking it Sunday. Her two-day total of 136 stood alone as the best score of the weekend – not to mention best in course and tournament history – and she is now a back-to-back champion of the Ladies division.
Glen Hurt held onto his first-round lead in the Senior division, holding off a hard-charging Daran Womack on the final hole for a one-shot victory. Hurt, the 2013 champion, followed up his first-round 71 with a 72, just enough to beat out Womack (75-69). Jay McDermott (75-76) finished third at 151.
Jared Long won the Super Senior title by three shots after matching rounds of 73. James Morrow (76-73) and defending champion Bill Beck (72-77) tied for second.
That all set the stage for a Regular division that predictably went down to the wire. Kennaday, a member at The Aiken Golf Club who plays there a lot on the weekends since moving here last April, had a one-shot lead following an opening 68. The 52-year-old said he just wanted to play his game Sunday and see where he ended up.
Eight players were within five shots at the start of the day, including Cunning. He had the best round of the championship flight, despite the double on 15, with a 70 Sunday. That was enough to make up a three-shot deficit from the start of the day, but not enough to win it outright for a sixth time.
Former South Aiken golfer Charles Masters was one back to start the day and was in the final threesome with Kennaday and Cunning, but he couldn't get enough putts to drop and shot 75 to finish three back and alone in third.
Todd Fields (71-76) finished fourth, followed by 2012 champion Brian Quackenbush (71-77).