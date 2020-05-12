Ethan Kaufelds doesn't have to get rid of any of his Crusaders gear when he heads off to college in the fall.
The South Aiken Baptist senior signed his letter of intent Tuesday to run track and cross country at North Greenville, where he'll join a new group of Crusaders at the next level.
"I'm excited," he said. "It's gotten more and more exciting as the time has gotten closer, you know? I'm just ready to see what's to come."
Kaufelds won the SCISA Region 4-A individual cross country title while leading the Crusaders to the team title, then finished third at the SCISA Class A meet a year after winning that title. The reigning Aiken Standard Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year said he was sold on North Greenville because he felt like that's where he belonged.
"I had gone and visited a few times, several times actually, and the guys on the team were super tight and they really kind of almost adopted me right on the spot," he said, adding that he enjoys the overall atmosphere of the university. "It was really cool."
Palmetto Track & Field Club coach Charles McKeel described Kaufelds as a leader who shows instead of tells and leads by example rather than boasting about his race times and accomplishments.
"He just runs. He wins. He loses. He's always top 10, but he doesn't tell you," McKeel said. "He's like, 'It's not about results.' To me that was the true joy of teaching Ethan my love of running."
Kaufelds, who also considered Presbyterian College, is undecided about his field of study but has an interest in exercise science and secondary education.
He's been relied on to lead the small teams at South Aiken Baptist, but his role will change – at least in the short term – as he moves up to the next level.
"Ethan has always had his toe on the line. Every single time, every race, his goal was to have his toe on the line and be ready to run every race," said his father Kurt, who coaches him at South Aiken Baptist. "Like Coach McKeel said, whether we won or whether we lost, he was ready to be there and he wanted to be there. That's the mark of a true godly, Christian young man who's ready to run a race for Christ and not himself."