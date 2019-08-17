Kyle Kaufelds knew it was going to be a good day after his first throw of the javelin at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships.
On the biggest stage of his life to date, he set a new personal best with a throw of 54.27 meters for an early lead against the rest of the field in Sacramento, California.
That gave him some level of comfort, but also a little bit of worry someone might surpass him – no one ever did. In fact, four of Kaufelds' six throws were better than anyone else's, and he set another personal best with his final throw of 59.06 meters.
That was more than enough for Kaufelds to win the title in the boys' 13-14 division last month, making him Palmetto Track & Field Club's first National Junior Olympic champion. He was nearly 8 meters ahead of runner-up Matthew Morrison in a dominant championship performance.
"It was great. I knew it was gonna be a good day after I threw that (first) throw," said Kaufelds, a student at South Aiken Baptist. "I knew, OK, I may just throw shorter than that, or I may be able to somehow break it. I really wanted to go out and try to break through the 56 barrier. That was my goal."
He achieved that goal, and then some, continuing his trend of new heights reached – consider that just two years ago, he earned All-America honors by just centimeters in the 11-12 division with an eighth-place finish.
Now he's alone at the top – and by a wide margin.
"It's truly an example of what any athlete, any young athlete, can do if they're willing to follow instruction and to get out there and really try hard, but yet have a good time. That's the key," said his father Kurt. "With Kyle, he just enjoys it. From day one when he picked up the javelin, he's just been able to be successful because he's found that joy in doing it."
Kyle recently brought home a first-place finish in the junior high school division at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor with a throw of 52.09 meters. To improve so quickly in such a technical event requires consistent technique, and he's devoured every bit of information he can find to become a better thrower.
That's meant receiving additional instruction from elite coaches in other parts of the country, and he also searches the internet for information from Olympic-level coaches and watches YouTube videos about how to get better. Then he goes out and makes it happen.
"He is just constantly tweaking his technique, and then practice, practice, practice until it feels right," Kurt said. "And then he moves on to the next thing, and practice, practice, practice. Then he moves on to the next thing."
That dedication – and his level of accomplishment – has earned him a bit of a leadership role at the Palmetto Track & Field Club, which has developed a strong team of javelin throwers that includes a handful of regional and national qualifiers.
"It's been a lot of fun. All the other throwers from our team are good friends of mine, so we all get to get out there and work together," Kyle said. "We've come super far – some of the top throwers in the state, some of the top throwers in the region. Having them, really in their first official year, get a lot of different wins out there was exciting for me to be able to watch that."
Being able to guide his teammates at such a young age is something Kyle said has definitely been interesting – but lots of fun.
"They do come to me a little bit when they need help, like working on something. But I enjoy helping people, and it helps me," he said. "When I'm telling someone how to do something properly, I'm kind of telling myself, too, how to do it well."
Winning has indeed been contagious for the Palmetto Track & Field Club, which had 13 athletes qualify for regional competition in 28 events – from there they had national qualifiers in a variety of events, like the 800-, 1500- and 3000-meter dash and, yes, the javelin throw.
The middle distances have been a strength at Palmetto, showing the individual perseverance of those athletes to train for those events because of how much more energy and effort they have to put into their practices.
Cross country season for the club begins Monday at Citizens Park. The team practices at 5:45 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Prospective athletes are encouraged to come out and talk with a coach about the program.
"Palmetto Track Club has been around for several years," said Kurt, the club's president. "It's always had years of ups and downs as far as numbers, just like anything that fluctuates with population and interest level and all that kind of stuff. But I think Palmetto has done a great job, and it's a testament to the coaches, that they have been able to maintain a fairly stable interest level. The athletes continue to come back year after year after year. It's just been a great program."
Palmetto Track & Field Club More information on the club is available at http://www.palmettotrack-field.com/index.html.