GRANITEVILLE — An ever-growing golfing fraternity added two new members over the past two weekends, and it shows no signs of capping that membership anytime soon.
Davis Riley and Min Woo Lee are the latest alumni of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley to win on professional tours. Riley, a former University of Alabama star, won two weekends ago at the Korn Ferry Tour's Panama Championship. Lee wrapped up a victory this past Sunday in his native Australia at the Victoria Open, an event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.
The Junior Invitational will tee off next month for its 10-year anniversary, and during that time it has established itself as junior golf's premier tournament.
The best of the best come to Graniteville each spring in a field that's the who's-who of junior golf – and the trend is that, sooner rather than later, those players contend for and win pro events.
Riley and Lee join a group of professional champions that has recently added players like 2014 Junior Invitational champion Scottie Scheffler, 2017 champ Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Champ, North Augusta native Matt NeSmith and Matthew Wolff – plus "senior" members like Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Emiliano Grillo.
"It's exciting to see them progress and to grow, both in their golf game and to grow as young athletes," Sage Valley Junior Invitational Sports Foundation chairman Pete Davis said Tuesday. "It's been phenomenal to see the success that the alumni from this tournament have had on both the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour. That's really enriching and exciting to see."
This year's field, of course, is loaded – all but two of the top 40 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Boys Ranking are committed to play, and they represent 12 countries spanning five continents. Twenty-five players are returners, and many come back for a third or even fourth year.
Defending champion Tom McKibbin is one of those repeat visitors. He opened with a 64 last year for a two-shot lead, then came back from two shots down on the final day to win by a shot over Maxwell Moldovan – he's coming back this year, too.
"I am really looking forward to returning this year. Firstly, I am looking forward to coming back as defending champion," McKibbin said in a statement. "It was such a great honor to win the Junior Invitational last year. The entire week is very special and I have thoroughly enjoyed my previous two years at Sage Valley."
Davis has seen plenty of growth for the Junior Invitational, like the tournament's stature within junior golf. A spot at Sage Valley becomes even more coveted and hotly-contested on a yearly basis – that much is evident from the countless letters Davis said are sent from players detailing how they're grinding toward that invitation.
This year's tournament tees off March 12, more than a month earlier than its usual late-April spot on the calendar.
"Over the past few years, we've run into a number of conflicts with end-of-school activities, such as prom and state championships or local championships," said Davis, who also explained that a March start avoids any federation conflicts for the international players. "The earlier date change sort of takes that out of play. We conflict with Spring Break, but we've gotten a very positive response from the players."
That move makes for a more star-studded field at an event that's produced plenty of professional winners in its first 10 years – and, at this rate, it's hard to imagine the next 10 going much differently.
"It is our 10-year anniversary, and we're thrilled with that," Davis said. "We've got some exciting stuff that we hope we'll be able to announce in the coming weeks. Just looking forward to the next 10 years. It's gonna be fun."