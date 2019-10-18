NORTH AUGUSTA 35, SOUTH AIKEN 24
NORTH AUGUSTA — The North Augusta football team may be heating up at just the right time.
The Yellow Jackets, beat up and shorthanded and with their backs against the wall, snapped a four-game losing streak with a 35-24 win over an equally-hampered South Aiken team on Friday to break into the Region 5-AAAA win column.
Now, the Jackets have an opportunity to build some serious momentum heading into the playoffs with games against Midland Valley and Aiken to close out the regular season. The No. 3 seed from the region gets a home game in the first round of the playoffs, and there's now a three-way tie between North Augusta, South Aiken and Midland Valley for that spot with two weeks to play.
Bradley Godwin passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Saggus surpassed 100 rushing yards for the second week in a row after taking over as the lead back, and the Yellow Jackets (3-5, 1-2 Region 5-AAAA) played with physicality on both lines to join the region race.
Nequel Martin rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries to lead South Aiken (1-7, 1-2), giving him a third consecutive 100-yard game, and E.J. Hickson passed for 218 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
North Augusta has had to battle back from an early deficit after early deficit throughout this season, but this time it was the Jackets who had the hot start. North Augusta scored touchdowns on its opening drive of each half, and the only deficit the Jackets faced was 3-0 following an Ethan Youmans field goal to cap the T-Breds' opening possession.
The Jackets dialed up some trickery on their first offensive snap, and Godwin found Kortez Jones on a flea flicker for a 72-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead.
Jones added a 7-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.
South Aiken kept giving the ball to Martin, and he responded with more than 100 yards in the first half. He had 53 yards on two carries to get the T-Breds down to the 13, and Trevais Butler scored from there with 8:42 left in the half to cut North Augusta's lead to 14-10.
North Augusta called for the deep ball again before the end of the half, with Godwin finding Grayson Bridgers for a 53-yard score with 4:06 left for a 21-10 lead the Jackets carried into halftime.
Godwin added another touchdown pass to start the second half, hitting Jordan Wilburn for a 10-yard score and a 28-10 lead.
South Aiken responded with Martin again, though this time it was in the passing game. He took a screen pass 69 yards for a score, breaking several tackles after the catch, to bring South Aiken within 11 with 6:32 left in the third quarter.
The T-Breds appeared to be on their way to making it a one-score deficit when they drove inside the 10 in the closing moments of the third quarter. But the Jackets forced Hickson to fumble, and Eli Jarrard recovered it and ran all the way to the South Aiken 35.
South Aiken again looked to be in business again on its next drive, but that stalled out at the North Augusta 35 after a fourth-down run came up just short.
The Jackets put the game out of reach with Godwin's 5-yard sneak to go ahead 35-17 with 2:19 to go.
The T-Breds got a late score when Hickson hit Ryan Mayes for 13 yards.
South Aiken has a home game next week against Airport, which moved to 3-0 in region play Thursday night with a 37-12 win over Aiken and shares the league lead with Brookland-Cayce. North Augusta visits Midland Valley.