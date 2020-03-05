The North Augusta girls won't be the only basketball players with local ties hitting the court this weekend at the South Carolina High School League's state championship games.
Former South Aiken T-Bred Cincere Scott and his Ridge View teammates will play Myrtle Beach on Saturday night for a third consecutive Class AAAA title, and former Silver Bluff Bulldog Latavian Lawrence and his new Gray Collegiate teammates play Whale Branch on Friday for the school's third straight Class AA championship.
They've still got plenty of love for their Aiken County homes, and each was in attendance Monday at the SCHSL state championship press conferences as representatives for their respective schools.
Lawrence, the Class AA Player of the Year, was part of Silver Bluff's run last year to the Upper State championship game before transferring to Gray Collegiate for his senior season. He said he was brought in like a family member at the West Columbia school, and he said he's doing better academically in the smaller classroom settings.
Scott transferred from South Aiken to Ridge View in Columbia following his sophomore season, when he and his T-Bred teammates faced the Blazers in the Upper State final. He said he feels like a whole new person now, inside and out, and that includes his development as a basketball player.
Each said that prior big-game experience locally has been beneficial as they've settled into their roles with powerhouse programs.
"My sophomore season, when we played Ridge View in the Upper State championship, at first I was kind of nervous until I made my first shot," Scott said. "Playing against Wren in the Upper State championship this past Friday, we were down 19 or 20 points and we just faced adversity and played like we'd been there before."
Scott's jumper put Ridge View ahead of Wren by one with 69 seconds remaining. He then hit a free throw and stole the ball on Wren's next possession to set up two more free throws that closed the door on the Hurricanes.
There was no such drama for Gray Collegiate in its state semifinal against Andrew Jackson. Lawrence had 10 points and eight rebounds in an 18-point win that may have been a little sweeter for him than any of his new teammates.
"Winning felt so much better, to beat Andrew Jackson who took me out last year," he said with a laugh.
No longer "just a shooter" like he was at South Aiken – though he can certainly still shoot – Scott has become an improved facilitator and gets to the rim more than he used to. And, like he showed in the Upper State final, he's confident under pressure – unless 6-foot-8 teammate Ja'Von Benson, a University of South Carolina signee, is eavesdropping on his interviews. Scott said the college recruiting process has been fun and exciting, and he recently received an offer from Spartanburg Methodist.
Lawrence is glad he made the decision to go to Gray Collegiate, where former Silver Bluff and South Carolina star Brandon Wallace is an assistant coach. Having Wallace to turn to has been helpful, and Lawrence said War Eagles head coach Dion Bethea has been immensely helpful as he navigates a recruiting process that so far has produced several Division I offers. He's happy where he is now, but he's definitely not forgotten about home.
"It's still all love," he said. "I'm thankful for everybody, what they did for me. I'll be back soon."