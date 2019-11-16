WOFFORD 24, FURMAN 7
SPARTANBURG — Blake Morgan ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and Wofford fell behind early before rallying for a 24-7 victory over Furman on Saturday in a Southern Conference showdown for first place.
Wayne Anderson had a 63-yard scoring run to put the Paladins up 7-0. Joe Newman scored on a 7-yard run to tie it and Wofford took the lead for good on Newman’s 2-yard TD run just 35 seconds into the second quarter.
Wofford (8-3, 6-1) moved a half-game ahead of Furman. The Terriers close out the regular season on the road at The Citadel. Furman (7-4, 6-2), which had a three-game win streak snapped, closes out against nonconference opponent High Point.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 27, PRESBYTERIAN 7
CLINTON — Jack Chambers and Darius Douglas threw touchdown passes in the first quarter, and Charleston Southern defeated Presbyterian.
Chambers capped a 7-play, 74-yard drive with a 7-yard pass to Jaquan Williams. On the ensuing kickoff, Zach Hayden recovered a fumble at the Blue Hose 28. On a third-and-21, Douglas found Midland Valley grad Kameron Brown at the goal line for a 28-yard score.
Jamari Dunbar capped a second-quarter drive with a short scoring run and the Buccaneers (5-6, 3-2 Big South Conference) led 21-0 at the half. The drive was set up by an interception. The Bucs had 243 of their 341 yards at the break while the Blue Hose had just 97, but finished with 292.
Tyler Huff and Brandon Thompson combined to go 20 for 38 for 255 yards for Presbyterian (1-10, 1-5). Huff threw two interceptions. Keith Pearson had nine catches for a career-high 129 yards. South Aiken grad Colby Campbell made 16 tackles and intercepted a pass.
ARKANSAS STATE 28, COASTAL CAROLINA 27
JONESBORO, Ark. — Layne Hatcher connected with Kirk Merritt for a 21-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 32 seconds left, and Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina despite turning it over five times.
Arkansas State led 21-13 at the end of the third quarter, but Coastal Carolina had consecutive touchdown drives to get within 27-21 with 2:31 left. The Red Wolves answered with an 11-play, 76-yard drive to take the lead.
Coastal Carolina (4-6, 1-5) took over with three timeouts and ran it on first down for nine yards, followed by two incompletions. With 18 seconds left, the Chanticleers were stopped short on another run and Arkansas State ran out the clock.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 24, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 0
DURHAM, N.C. — Labron Morris rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and South Carolina State cruised to a victory over North Carolina Central.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took sole possession of second place, trailing only conference unbeaten Florida A&M in the standings.
SCSU took a 7-0 first-quarter lead on its first possession, scoring on Corey Fields’ 25-yard TD toss. The Bulldogs upped their lead to 14-0 on Morris’ 3-yard TD run with 35 seconds left before halftime.
CHATTANOOGA 34, THE CITADEL 33
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Nick Tiano passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a go-ahead score with 28 seconds left as Chattanooga rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to beat The Citadel.
Chattanooga trailed 26-12 after The Citadel rattled off 24 straight points. But in the fourth, Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks had scoring runs of 11 and 45 yards to get Chattanooga within 33-27 with 7:21 left. The Citadel punted on its next two possessions and Tiano capped an eight-play, 73-yard game-winning drive with a 12-yard run.
The Citadel (6-5, 4-3) carried it 63 times for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Remus Bulmer had 12 carries for 130 yards and Brandon Rainey rushed it 22 times for 67 yards and a score. Clay Harris had the other rushing score and Brandon Rainey passed for two touchdowns.