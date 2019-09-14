THE CITADEL 27, GEORGIA TECH 24 (OT)
ATLANTA — Coach Brent Thompson was working as The Citadel's offensive coordinator when the school upset South Carolina four years ago.
Now that he's got a signature win of his own, Thompson has a big building block for his team.
"This is what we needed as a program, what I needed to get this program going in the right direction for the rest of the season," Thompson said, "because we've got our whole conference schedule to play after this."
Jacob Godek kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime, quarterback Brandon Rainey ran for one touchdown and passed for another, and FCS The Citadel stunned Georgia Tech with a 27-24 upset victory on Saturday.
Georgia Tech's defense allowed 320 yards rushing against the triple-option, a scheme it faced in practice the last 11 years under former coach Paul Johnson, but the Yellow Jackets (1-2) still figured to have enough talent to overcome The Citadel.
Instead, the Bulldogs (1-2) never trailed despite having lost FCS games at home to Towson and on the road to Elon. Beating the Jackets gave The Citadel its first win over an FBS opponent since 2015 against South Carolina. Before that, the Bulldogs had not won against the higher classification since knocking off Arkansas and Army in 1992.
"We'll celebrate this one for 24 hours and get back to work tomorrow," Rainey said. "You can't really hang onto wins. It'll set you back, so we're on to the next one."
It was the Jackets' first loss to an FCS or a Division I-AA opponent since Furman in 1983 and their first in 11 games against The Citadel.
Momentum turned in the third quarter when Rainey broke a 14-all tie with a 22-yard TD run, and strong safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner stopped Georgia Tech's Jordan Mason for no gain on the ensuing drive.
Rainey limped off the field early in the fourth and was replaced by Brian Murdaugh the rest of the way. Godek split the uprights to make it 24-21 with 1:51 to go. Brenton King sent the game to overtime with a 34-yard field goal at the end of regulation, but he missed wide left from 46 yards to end the first possession of the extra period.
New Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has struggled to find a formula for his up-tempo, pro-style offense, rotating quarterbacks Lucas Johnson and Tobias Oliver to mixed results in a blowout loss at No. 1 Clemson and a narrow home win over South Florida.
The end of regulation was a mess. Collins called timeout just before Oliver took a snap and ran for a 17-yard TD. With the score nullified and time for just one play, Collins had to send out King instead of going for the win.
He got testy with reporters when asked about next week's starting quarterback.
"So again, we don't talk like that," Collins said. "If you noticed out there today, there were probably six safeties that played in the college football game. I don't see people asking me who is going to be the starting safety moving forward. We don't think in those terms. The people can help us play really we'll — they're going to play."
VIRGINIA TECH 24, FURMAN 17
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente always has been able to multi-task, and that trait certainly came in handy Saturday.
With his team trailing by double digits at halftime, Fuente morphed from coach into counselor, and certainly in his eyes and those of the Hokies' fan base, sanity prevailed in the end.
Tré Turner scored second half touchdowns rushing and receiving, pushing Virginia Tech past upset-minded Furman and propelling the Hokies to a 24-17 victory on Saturday.
The Hokies (2-1) trailed 14-3 at halftime, but scored on their first two possessions of the second half to grab the lead. Turner's 29-yard touchdown run with 5:04 remaining sealed the win.
"I told the team at halftime, 'We're down by 11 points, and we have control over how this goes,'" Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. "We can hang our heads and sulk, or we can stand up and can go compete and do our best to rectify what happened in the first half. I don't know that we wholly rectified it, but we at least found a way to get it done."
Virginia Tech tailback Keshawn King, making his first collegiate start, rushed for 119 yards. His 54-yard run on the second play of the second half to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by James Mitchell that cut the Furman lead to 14-10.
A fumble by Furman's Devin Wynn on the ensuing possession was costly, with the Hokies converting on Ryan Willis' 2-yard touchdown pass to Turner with 8:12 left in the third. That score put Virginia Tech in the lead for good.
"We came out third quarter and scored on two straight drives," Turner said. "We can do that for a whole game as long as we're consistent and not beating ourselves. The false starts, the turnovers, those things hurt us. That's why we were down 14-3 at halftime."
Turner, a receiver, rushed for 68 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards. Willis completed 17 of 21 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
Devin Abrams paced Furman (1-2) with 72 yards rushing on 10 carries.
"I thought our defense kept us in the game," Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said. "We just couldn't get enough going on offense."